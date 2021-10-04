NU women's hoops notes: The Husker transfer that is 'a special player'; emphasis on boards; Alexis Markowski

The Nebraska women’s basketball team only lost one player from last season — Kate Cain — while adding four freshmen and one transfer.

And coach Amy Williams says that transfer, guard Jaz Shelley, is “a special player.”

Shelley came to Nebraska after two seasons at Oregon. She never averaged more than seven points per game, but she has shown she can really shoot it. In one game, she made 10 three-pointers — the second-most in a college game that season — on just 14 attempts.

“She most definitely brings something that we have not had,” said Williams on Monday, about one week into official practice for the Huskers.

“She’s just a true point guard with great vision. She makes everyone around her better. She’s a fantastic scorer and shooter. ... She’s got a confidence and a composure about her. The way she plays the game it’s something that is already affecting our team.”

Shelley returned to Lincoln on Monday after playing for Australia in the FIBA Asia Cup the past two weeks, where she helped the team to a bronze medal.