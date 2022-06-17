NU women's hoops gets pledge from Natalie Potts, a high-scoring forward from Missouri

The Nebraska women's basketball team received a late Friday night commitment from a 6-foot-2 forward with a list of Power Five offers.

Natalie Potts, a senior-to-be at Incarnate Word (Missouri) High School, announced her pledge to the Huskers via social media.

Potts visited Lincoln in October. Her other offers included Creighton, Illinois, Michigan, among others.

This past season, she averaged 19.3 points and 8.6 rebounds to lead Incarnate Word to its fifth straight state title. As a result, Potts was named Missouri's Gatorade girls basketball player of the year, and earned a top honor from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Potts joins guard Logan Nissley (Bismarck, N.D.) in NU's 2023 class.

