NU women's hoops gets pledge from Natalie Potts, a high-scoring forward from Missouri

The Nebraska women's basketball team received a late Friday night commitment from a 6-foot-2 forward with a list of Power Five offers.
Natalie Potts, a senior-to-be at Incarnate Word (Missouri) High School, announced her pledge to the Huskers via social media.
Potts visited Lincoln in October. Her other offers included Creighton, Illinois, Michigan, among others.
Committed❤️🌽 pic.twitter.com/Cc15hDJxD3— Natalie Potts (@natpotts2023) June 18, 2022
This past season, she averaged 19.3 points and 8.6 rebounds to lead Incarnate Word to its fifth straight state title. As a result, Potts was named Missouri's Gatorade girls basketball player of the year, and earned a top honor from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Potts joins guard Logan Nissley (Bismarck, N.D.) in NU's 2023 class.