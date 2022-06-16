NU women's hoops' 2022-23 home schedule filled with NCAA Tournament teams

The Nebraska women's basketball team will routinely be tested on its home floor this winter.

The Big Ten on Thursday released conference matchups, and four NCAA Tournament teams from last season are coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena: Iowa, Maryland, Michigan and Ohio State.

A complete schedule with dates, times and television designations is not expected until early fall.

The Huskers, who are coming off a 24-9 season that culminated with a trip to the NCAA Tournament, return all five starters from 2021-22 when NU went 16-2 on its home court.

Nebraska is ranked No. 22 in ESPN's preseason rankings, and the headliners on the Huskers' home schedule are in the polls, too. Iowa is No. 6, Ohio State is No. 15, Maryland is No. 18 and Michigan isn't ranked but went to the Elite Eight last season.

Nebraska's other home matchups include Michigan State, Northwestern, Penn State, Wisconsin and Illinois.

It doesn't get much easier on the road, either. Nebraska will travel to take on Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern and Illinois.

Nebraska's Big Ten matchups

Home games: Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Northwestern, Michigan State, Penn State, Wisconsin, Illinois.

Away games: Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Indiana, Northwestern, Minnesota, Purdue, Rutgers, Illinois.

