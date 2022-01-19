 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NU women's game postponed due to COVID issues within Husker program
0 Comments
editor's pick topical

NU women's game postponed due to COVID issues within Husker program

  • Updated
  • 0
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 1.4

Nebraska's Sam Haiby dribbles the ball against Michigan on Jan. 4 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 JEREMY BUSS, For the Journal Star

The Nebraska women’s basketball game with Rutgers scheduled for Thursday in Lincoln has been postponed due to health and safety protocols within the Husker program.

Per the amended league forfeiture guidelines, the Big Ten will seek a makeup date. If the game is not able to be rescheduled, it would count as a no contest for both teams.

On Sunday at Iowa, the Huskers had at least one player and two staffers in COVID protocol. Nebraska guard Sam Haiby was also out with a shoulder injury.

Nebraska's next scheduled game is Sunday at Illinois.

This is Nebraska’s first game this season postponed due to COVID-19, while several teams have already had their schedules changed. Indiana, Illinois and Penn State also have had to postpone games due to health and safety protocols.

Nebraska's Alexis Markowski named Big Ten freshman of the week again
Clark scores 31 points to lead Iowa past short-handed Nebraska women

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

Brawl breaks out between Cowboys, 49ers fans outside AT&T Stadium

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News