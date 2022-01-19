NU women's game postponed due to COVID issues within Husker program

The Nebraska women’s basketball game with Rutgers scheduled for Thursday in Lincoln has been postponed due to health and safety protocols within the Husker program.

Per the amended league forfeiture guidelines, the Big Ten will seek a makeup date. If the game is not able to be rescheduled, it would count as a no contest for both teams.

On Sunday at Iowa, the Huskers had at least one player and two staffers in COVID protocol. Nebraska guard Sam Haiby was also out with a shoulder injury.

Nebraska's next scheduled game is Sunday at Illinois.

This is Nebraska’s first game this season postponed due to COVID-19, while several teams have already had their schedules changed. Indiana, Illinois and Penn State also have had to postpone games due to health and safety protocols.

