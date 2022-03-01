NU women's basketball players Jaz Shelley, Alexis Markowski earn all-Big Ten honors

Nebraska women’s basketball players Alexis Markowski and Jaz Shelley were each selected for the All-Big Ten second team in a vote of league coaches.

The awards were announced on Tuesday morning. There are still individual awards to be announced later Tuesday, and Markowski is a strong contender to be the Big Ten freshman of the year.

Markowski had a huge past two months and leads the Huskers in scoring (13 points per game) and rebounds (7.9). She’s shooting 51% from the field and has made 17 three-pointers.

Shelley is a big part of why Nebraska has improved so much from last season with her passing, scoring and defense. She’s averaging 12.4 points per game and has 140 assists.

This is the first time since 2015 Nebraska has had multiple all-conference players. That season Emily Cady and Rachel Theriot each earned second-team honors.

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark was chosen as the Big Ten player of the year. She leads the nation in scoring (27.5) and assists (8.3).

Check back for updates to this story.

