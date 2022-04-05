NU women's basketball player Whitney Brown enters transfer portal

Nebraska women’s basketball player Whitney Brown has put her name in the NCAA transfer portal database with plans to go to a new program.
A Nebraska spokesperson confirmed the news on Tuesday evening. The walk-on from Grand Island was with the Huskers for two seasons, appearing in 45 games with one start. This season she played in 19 games off the bench, finishing with 29 points and six assists.
Her career high of 14 points came during a win against Ohio State during her first season in 2021.
Other Huskers who have gone in the transfer portal in the two weeks since the season ended are seniors Bella Cravens and Mi’Cole Cayton. Also, Ruby Porter plans to return home to Australia.
Nebraska probably will bring back each of the starters at the end of the season — Jaz Shelley, Allison Weidner, Sam Haiby, Isabelle Bourne and Alexis Markowski.
— Brent C. Wagner
Brent Wagner
Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter
Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.
