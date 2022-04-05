 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
HUSKER WOMEN'S HOOPS

NU women's basketball player Whitney Brown enters transfer portal

  • Updated
  • 0
Minnesota vs. Nebraska, 2.20

Nebraska guard Whitney Brown (10) drives past Minnesota's Sara Scalia during a game on Feb. 20 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska women’s basketball player Whitney Brown has put her name in the NCAA transfer portal database with plans to go to a new program.

A Nebraska spokesperson confirmed the news on Tuesday evening. The walk-on from Grand Island was with the Huskers for two seasons, appearing in 45 games with one start. This season she played in 19 games off the bench, finishing with 29 points and six assists.

Her career high of 14 points came during a win against Ohio State during her first season in 2021.

Other Huskers who have gone in the transfer portal in the two weeks since the season ended are seniors Bella Cravens and Mi’Cole Cayton. Also, Ruby Porter plans to return home to Australia.

Nebraska probably will bring back each of the starters at the end of the season — Jaz Shelley, Allison Weidner, Sam Haiby, Isabelle Bourne and Alexis Markowski.

— Brent C. Wagner

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar expresses regret over comments made on LeBron James

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News