NU women's basketball player Kate Cain says her family has recovered after battle with coronavirus

Kate Cain says "it has been pretty boring" when it comes to staying hunkered down at home during a pandemic.

But make no mistake, the Nebraska women's basketball player will accept "boring" after a recent tough stretch for her family.

Cain revealed on a video posted to Huskers.com that some of her immediate family members have recovered after bouts with coronavirus.

"My father (Tim) and older brother (John) had minor symptoms, and my little brother (Chris) and I were asymptomatic," Cain said. "Unfortunately, my mother (Alison) was hit extremely hard by the virus because she has a compromised immune system."

Alison, who has genetic kidney disorder, was hospitalized for a day and was able to fight off the virus, Cain noted.

"While my family was sick, it was very scary and our daily activities were very unpredictable, especially since my mother was struggling so much," Cain said. "But after a few weeks of remaining quarantined in the house, my entire family was cleared of the virus."

Cain, a senior-to-be, left for home in March once the pandemic halted basketball practices and on-campus classes. But it meant heading to the epicenter of the virus. Cain hails from Middletown, New York.