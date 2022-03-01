NU women's basketball player Alexis Markowski tabbed Big Ten freshman of the year

Alexis Markowski became a force for the Nebraska women’s basketball team over the past two months.
Coaches around the Big Ten Conference noticed, and on Tuesday, Markowski was named Big Ten freshman of the year following a vote of the league coaches.
The Lincoln Pius X graduate is just the second Nebraska women’s basketball player to earn the freshman of the year award, joining Jessica Shepard (2016).
Also on Tuesday, Markowski and Jaz Shelley were both selected for the All-Big Ten second team in a vote of league coaches.
This is the first time since 2015 Nebraska has had multiple all-conference players. That season, Emily Cady and Rachel Theriot each earned second-team honors.
Shelley also made the all-defensive team.
Nebraska’s Sam Haiby and Isabelle Bourne earned honorable mention all-conference honors. Bella Cravens was Nebraska’s sportsmanship award winner.
Shelley, who is a well-rounded scorer, passer and defender, is a big key to Nebraska's improvement this season. She’s averaging 12.4 points per game, and has 140 assists and 50 steals.
Markowski had a huge past two months and leads the Huskers in scoring (13.0 points per game) and rebounds (7.9).
After an injury to Cravens, Markowski moved into the starting lineup 14 games into the season. In her first start, Nebraska got a massive win against No. 8 Michigan, with Markowski scoring a career-high 20 points in that game.
For the season, Markowski leads the Huskers in field-goal percentage at 51% (134-for-258). Most of her work has come under the basket, but she’s also surprised the defense by making 17 three-pointers (53%). She’s also made 93 free throws.
Since becoming a starter Markowski claimed six of the final eight Big Ten freshman-of-the-week awards, with one of her non-winning weeks coming when Nebraska didn't play due to COVID-19 cases.
Markowski is the only Big Ten freshman to lead her team in scoring and rebounding, and the only Power Five conference freshman in the country this season to average at least 12.0 points and 6.0 rebounds.
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark was chosen as the Big Ten player of the year. She leads the nation in scoring (27.5) and assists (8.3).
Iowa has had the Big Ten player of the year four times in the past five years, with Clark joining Megan Gustafson (2018 and ’19) and Kathleen Doyle (2020).
All-Big Ten teams (coaches)
FIRST TEAM
Grace Berger, Indiana
Caitlin Clark, Iowa
Monika Czinano, Iowa
Angel Reese, Maryland
Naz Hillmon, Michigan
Nia Clouden, Michigan State
Veronica Burton, Northwestern
Taylor Mikesell, Ohio State
Jacy Sheldon, Ohio State
Makenna Marisa, Penn State
SECOND TEAM
Nicole Cardaño-Hillary, Indiana
Aleksa Gulbe, Indiana
Mackenzie Holmes, Indiana
Chloe Bibby, Maryland
Diamond Miller, Maryland
Ashley Owusu, Maryland
Leigha Brown, Michigan
Sara Scalia, Minnesota
Alexis Markowski, Nebraska
Jaz Shelley, Nebraska
Player of the year: Caitlin Clark, Iowa
Defensive player of the year: Veronica Burton, Northwestern
Freshman of the year: Alexis Markowski, Nebraska
Sixth player of the year: Shyanne Sellers, Maryland
Coach of the year: Kim Barns Arico, Michigan
