NU women's basketball has another game postponed due to COVID issues within Husker program

The Nebraska women’s basketball team won’t be playing any games this week.

Sunday’s game at Illinois has been postponed as the Husker program continues to deal with COVID-19 issues within its program. Nebraska also didn’t play its game on Thursday against Rutgers.

According to the amended league forfeiture guidelines, the Big Ten will seek a makeup date for any postponed games. If the game is not able to be rescheduled, it would count as a no contest for both teams.

During Nebraska’s last game, the Huskers had at least one player and two staffers in COVID protocol. Nebraska guard Sam Haiby was also out with a shoulder injury.

Nebraska has about one week before its next game. The Huskers are scheduled to host Wisconsin on Jan. 27.

The postponement with Nebraska gives Illinois the opportunity to play a previously postponed game against Iowa. The Fighting Illini will play Iowa on Sunday in Iowa City at 5 p.m.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

