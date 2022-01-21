NU women's basketball has another game postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Husker program

The Nebraska women’s basketball team won’t be playing any games this week.

Sunday’s game at Illinois was postponed as the Huskers continue to deal with COVID-19 issues within their program. Nebraska also didn’t play its game Thursday against Rutgers.

According to the amended league forfeiture guidelines, the Big Ten will seek a makeup date for any postponed games. If the game is not able to be rescheduled, it would count as a no contest for both teams.

During Nebraska’s last game last Sunday at Iowa, the Huskers had at least one player and two staffers in COVID-19 protocol. Nebraska guard Sam Haiby was also out with a shoulder injury.

Nebraska has a little less than one week before its next game. The Huskers are scheduled to host Wisconsin on Thursday.

The postponement with Nebraska gives Illinois the opportunity to play a previously postponed game against Iowa. The Illini will play the Hawkeyes on Sunday in Iowa City.

Nebraska’s game against Rutgers has been rescheduled for Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.