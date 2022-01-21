 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NU women's basketball has another game postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Husker program
HUSKER WOMEN’S HOOPS

NU women's basketball has another game postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Husker program

  • Updated
Wyoming vs. Nebraska, 12.22

Nebraska's Annika Stewart high-fives her teammates as she walks back to the bench during the second-half action against Wyoming on Dec. 22, 2021, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

The Nebraska women’s basketball team won’t be playing any games this week.

Sunday’s game at Illinois was postponed as the Huskers continue to deal with COVID-19 issues within their program. Nebraska also didn’t play its game Thursday against Rutgers.

According to the amended league forfeiture guidelines, the Big Ten will seek a makeup date for any postponed games. If the game is not able to be rescheduled, it would count as a no contest for both teams.

During Nebraska’s last game last Sunday at Iowa, the Huskers had at least one player and two staffers in COVID-19 protocol. Nebraska guard Sam Haiby was also out with a shoulder injury.

Nebraska has a little less than one week before its next game. The Huskers are scheduled to host Wisconsin on Thursday.

The postponement with Nebraska gives Illinois the opportunity to play a previously postponed game against Iowa. The Illini will play the Hawkeyes on Sunday in Iowa City.

Nebraska’s game against Rutgers has been rescheduled for Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The new date was set through the cooperation of the Nebraska and Rutgers staffs through the coordination of the Big Ten.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

