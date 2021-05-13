 Skip to main content
NU women's basketball assistant Chuck Love promoted to associate head coach
  Updated
Nebraska vs. Drake, 11.7.18

Nebraska assistant coach Chuck Love talks with Kristian Hudson during a game in 2018.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Chuck Love has been promoted to associate head coach for the Nebraska women’s basketball team, the program announced Thursday.

Love, who will be entering his sixth season as a member of head coach Amy Williams’ Husker coaching staff, also spent four seasons on her staff at South Dakota.

“We are excited to have Chuck moving into the associate head coach role with our program,” Williams said in a news release. “We have worked together for nearly a decade, and I have watched him establish himself as one of the most well-rounded and respected coaches in women’s basketball. His enthusiasm, energy, commitment and loyalty are things that we deeply value in our program.”

When Williams came to Nebraska, she brought with her all three assistant coaches from South Dakota — Tom Goehle, Tandem Mays and Love. At the time, each assistant coach was paid the same salary and none was considered the top assistant, recruiting coordinator, offensive coordinator or defense coordinator. All three assistants are still with the Huskers.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

