NU women in stretch of three games in five days, but the Huskers 'feel incredibly fortunate' to be playing

If everything goes as scheduled, the Nebraska women’s basketball team will quickly make up the two games it had to postpone last month when Nebraska’s team had several COVID-19 cases.

But to do so, Nebraska is playing a lot of games in a short amount of time.

Nebraska plays at Illinois on Saturday in a game rescheduled from Jan. 23. Nebraska already has made up its game against Rutgers.

But that means Nebraska is in a stretch when it will play three games in just five days. The Huskers lost at No. 21 Ohio State on Thursday, and host No. 7 Indiana on Monday.

Nebraska coach Amy Williams is just glad they’re playing.

“There are a lot of teams that are really struggling and scrambling to try and find rescheduled dates,” Williams said to the Huskers Radio Network. “So we feel incredibly fortunate to have found some dates to reschedule and be able to be playing the game that we love to play. We’re excited about this weekend and trying to be road warriors.”

Nebraska has lost its past two games, against Maryland and Ohio State. Illinois is second-to-last in the Big Ten standings and hasn’t won in more than a month.

Nebraska (17-6, 6-6 Big Ten) is still in the top half of the Big Ten and projected by ESPN to make the NCAA Tournament, but could really use a win. Nebraska is working hard to get its offense closer to the level it was earlier in the season.

During Thursday’s 80-70 loss against Ohio State, the Huskers really struggled on offense, committing 16 turnovers and shooting just 25-for-74 from the field.

Nebraska’s 34% shooting from the field was its fourth-lowest of the season. Nebraska was able to get to the hoop but made just 14 of 31 layup attempts.

Three of Nebraska’s five worst shooting outings of the season have come in the past two weeks. Nebraska shot just 28% in a win against Rutgers, and 38% in a loss to Maryland.

“It’s no secret that we haven’t been shooting the ball very well and we’re going to have to find a way (to improve),” Williams said. “It’s somewhat deflating when you are missing bunnies in the paint, or you’re missing open shots that are designed for you to make. We’re going to have to do a better job of cleaning that up.”

During the Big Ten season, Nebraska is shooting 41% from the field, which ranks ninth in the league. Iowa, on the strength of Monika Czinao inside the paint and Caitlin Clark driving and shooting threes, leads the league at 51%.

Nebraska ranks 11th in three-point shooting at 31%. The Huskers' average of 7.9 made three-pointers per game are third-most in the Big Ten.

Not surprisingly, Nebraska’s inside players are its highest-percentage shooters. Freshman Alexis Markowski is shooting 51% from the field, Bella Cravens is 50% and Isabelle Bourne 49%.

