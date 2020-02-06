Nebraska fizzles in second half in Iowa City, drop third straight game for first time this season

Nebraska had a good first half, committing just three turnovers and trailing just 35-32 at halftime. But Iowa quickly stretched a three-point halftime lead to 12 points by the end the third quarter.

Iowa outscored Nebraska 41-28 in the second half. Nebraska went to the fourth quarter trailing 57-45 and could not get closer than 10 points the rest of the way.

Nebraska missed eight of its last 10 shot attempts of the game, and didn’t score in the final 2 ½ minutes of the game.

“We felt pretty good heading into halftime, and then kind of the offensive woes again in the second half,” said Nebraska coach Amy Williams on the Husker Sports Network.

Nebraska cut down its turnovers from recent games, finishing with just eight turnovers, but just didn’t make enough shots. Nebraska missed 22 three-point attempts in the game, going 8-for-30.

“We played with pretty good pace, and by our evaluation we got shots that we think are great shots for our team, and we just didn’t make them,” Williams said. “You can’t come into a place like Iowa and get a win shooting 32 percent.”

Leigha Brown led the Huskers with 20 points, and her eight points in the first quarter kept the Huskers in the game early.