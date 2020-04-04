Newest women's basketball recruit Coley is longtime friend of Husker volleyball recruit

Coley moved from Eagan to Minneapolis in the second grade, but she and Orr remained close.

“I just tell people (Orr is) my cousin, because we were around each other all of the time,” Coley said.

Coley also plays volleyball, and the friends' schools played each other at the state volleyball tournament.

Coley plays her club basketball for FBC North, which is coached by her dad, Tyler. Nebraska has been watching Coley play on the club circuit for several years.

Her college decision came down to Nebraska and Washington. While Nebraska has several open scholarship spots on its roster now, Coley said she made her decision now because the thought of Nebraska no longer having a spot for her in the future concerned her.

“Basically I just knew that’s where I wanted to be,” Coley said. “It was my No. 1 choice, and if anything would get in the way of me being able to accept my scholarship offer, I would be really sad. I wouldn’t feel like I was going to the school that’s right for me.

“Going there, it felt like the right place and everyone was so nice when I visited. They seemed like genuine people, and the support from the fans was so cool. It just seemed like a really nice environment to be a part of.”