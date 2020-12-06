Newcomers help Huskers take control in second half in win over Idaho State

Two newcomers helped lead the Nebraska women’s basketball team to a 64-51 win against Idaho State on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Sophomore Ashley Scoggin scored 16 points and made four three-pointers, and freshman Annika Stewart added 15 points.

Nebraska played it first two games of the season this weekend, winning both.

Scoggin has had a long road to Division I ball after having several knee injuries in high school and college. She played parts of the last two seasons at Salt Lake City Community College.

Idaho State led 25-24 at halftime. In the first half Nebraska’s starters combined for just 12 points and shot 5-for-22 from the field.

But Nebraska got more of the inside baskets it was looking for from its returning starters. Nebraska outscored Idaho State 40-26 in the second half.

The game within the game was a matchup between sisters from Australia — Nebraska’s Isabelle Bourne and the Bengals’ Callie Bourne.

The sisters guarded each other for long stretches of the game.