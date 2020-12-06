Newcomers help Huskers take control in second half in win over Idaho State

Two newcomers helped lead the Nebraska women’s basketball team to a 64-51 win against Idaho State on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Sophomore Ashley Scoggin scored 16 points and made four three-pointers, and freshman Annika Stewart added 15 points.
Nebraska played it first two games of the season this weekend, winning both.
Scoggin has had a long road to Division I ball after having several knee injuries in high school and college. She played parts of the last two seasons at Salt Lake City Community College.
Idaho State led 25-24 at halftime. In the first half Nebraska’s starters combined for just 12 points and shot 5-for-22 from the field.
But Nebraska got more of the inside baskets it was looking for from its returning starters. Nebraska outscored Idaho State 40-26 in the second half.
The game within the game was a matchup between sisters from Australia — Nebraska’s Isabelle Bourne and the Bengals’ Callie Bourne.
The sisters guarded each other for long stretches of the game.
In the fourth quarter Isabelle Bourne scored on a move inside the paint with her sister guarding her, with the basket giving Nebraska its largest lead of the game (48-42).
Callie Bourne finished with nine points and 14 rebounds, and Isabelle had nine points.
After just two games, Nebraska will play its first conference game Thursday against Illinois.
Check back for updates to this story.
