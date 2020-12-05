New women's basketball player from Hawaii finds connections to home at Nebraska

“They kind of just told me that I was good where I was at and I filled the need that they had. I could kind of understand it, but at the same time I wanted more for myself, and they just didn’t offer that. And there were a couple of other factors that played into it, but that was the gist of it.”

Cravens played mostly at the center position at Eastern Washington.

It was hectic for Cravens after she hit the transfer market. She was talking to four or five coaches a day for about one hour each.

Nebraska had what she was looking for.

“I wanted to work on my game, and wanted to expand myself and compete at a higher level and they offered all of those things,” Cravens said. “But they also offered personal growth, and I wanted more of a family environment, because I didn’t really have a relationship with my coaches or any of my teammates at Eastern Washington.”

Cravens played especially well at the end of the last season — she had 28 points and 10 rebounds in a loss to Northern Arizona — when she played more aggressively to try and help a struggling team. Now she wants to do that in the Big Ten.