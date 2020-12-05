New women's basketball player from Hawaii finds connections to home at Nebraska

College and pro sports can be a small world sometimes.
An athlete may think they don’t know anyone on a team, but then usually find a connection through previous teammates or coaches.
That’s how it is for Nebraska women’s basketball player Bella Cravens. She’s an ocean away from her home in Hawaii, but still found a few close connections to home in Lincoln.
First, there’s Nebraska football assistant coach Tony Tuioti — who both played at and coached at Hawaii — and his family. To Cravens, he's Uncle Tony.
“Back home everybody is auntie and uncle, regardless if you’re related,” said Cravens, a first-year Husker after transferring from Eastern Washington. “That’s just what we called them growing up.”
Cravens was born in California, and moved to Hawaii when she was about 8 years old when her dad and his family started a construction company. Her hometown is Laie, on the north shore of Oahu.
Tuioti’s daughter, Teisa, was one of Cravens’ first friends when she got to Hawaii.
“Me and my younger brothers after school would just walk over to their house,” Cravens said. “They were like our second parents growing up.”
Cravens also knows Nebraska volleyball player Keonilei Akana. They lived about 10 minutes apart in Hawaii and were briefly on the same club volleyball team. But it was a surprise to Cravens when she found out that Akana also was at Nebraska because Akana had signed with USC last fall before flipping to the Huskers after a coaching change. Again, small world.
They’re all part of a growing group of people in the Nebraska Athletic Department with ties to the islands. The group also includes volleyball assistant coach Jaylen Reyes from Honolulu.
Cravens is the first NU women’s basketball player from Hawaii.
Cravens also played volleyball in high school as a middle blocker and right-side hitter. Volleyball is the bigger sport in Hawaii.
In basketball, Cravens played for three different club teams one year so she could get more experience and exposure. She says it’s common for players to play on multiple club teams.
Eastern Washington found Cravens at a club tournament in Arizona. She was only 16 years old but committed quickly because she didn’t want to lose a scholarship.
Cravens started 43 games over two seasons at Eastern Washington. Last year she averaged 10.4 points and led the Big Sky Conference in rebounds (8.5 per game). Eastern Washington had a 4-26 record last year.
Why did Cravens transfer?
“As a program they didn’t really have what I was looking for,” Cravens said. “I kind of wanted more. I wanted to develop my game more and I wanted to compete at a high level, and they just didn’t offer that and they weren’t as willing to work with me when I’d expressed that I kind of wanted to develop my game and work on the perimeter and just be a more well-rounded player.
“They kind of just told me that I was good where I was at and I filled the need that they had. I could kind of understand it, but at the same time I wanted more for myself, and they just didn’t offer that. And there were a couple of other factors that played into it, but that was the gist of it.”
Cravens played mostly at the center position at Eastern Washington.
It was hectic for Cravens after she hit the transfer market. She was talking to four or five coaches a day for about one hour each.
Nebraska had what she was looking for.
“I wanted to work on my game, and wanted to expand myself and compete at a higher level and they offered all of those things,” Cravens said. “But they also offered personal growth, and I wanted more of a family environment, because I didn’t really have a relationship with my coaches or any of my teammates at Eastern Washington.”
Cravens played especially well at the end of the last season — she had 28 points and 10 rebounds in a loss to Northern Arizona — when she played more aggressively to try and help a struggling team. Now she wants to do that in the Big Ten.
“Yeah, my stats look good, but I want to succeed at the higher level where the competition is at an all-time high,” Cravens said.
Nebraska, which hosts Idaho State at 5 p.m. Sunday, opened the season with a 29-point win against Oral Roberts on Friday. Cravens came off the bench and played 16 minutes. After a couple of early turnovers she settled in and finished with three points, three rebounds and three assists.
