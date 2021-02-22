Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne earns two player-of-the-week awards

Nebraska women’s basketball player Isabelle Bourne earned two player-of-the-week honors Monday.

The 6-foot-2 sophomore from Canberra, Australia, was named both the Big Ten player of the week and College Sports Madness national women's basketball player of the week.

Bourne earned Big Ten player honors for the first time in her career. She produced the best week of her career with back-to-back double-doubles in wins against No. 24 Northwestern and Penn State.

In the 71-64 victory at Northwestern on Wednesday, Bourne scored 21 points and pulled down a career-high 17 rebounds. Bourne also dished out two assists, blocked two shots and recorded a steal in helping the Huskers to a season sweep of the defending Big Ten co-champions.

In Sunday's win against Penn State Bourne tied her career high with 22 points while adding 11 rebounds.

For the week, Bourne averaged 21.5 points, 14 rebounds, 3.5 assists and two blocks while making 13-of-26 shots, including 3-of-4 three-pointers, and 14-of-20 free throws.

Nebraska has an 11-9 record overall, and is tied for ninth place in the Big Ten with a 9-8 league record.