Nebraska's Alexis Markowski tabbed Big Ten freshman of the year

Alexis Markowski became a force for the Nebraska women’s basketball team over the past two months.

Coaches around the Big Ten Conference noticed, and on Tuesday, Markowski was named Big Ten freshman of the year after a vote of the league coaches.

The Lincoln Pius X graduate is just the second Nebraska player to earn the freshman of the year award, joining another native Nebraskan, Jessica Shepard (2016).

Also on Tuesday, Markowski and Jaz Shelley were both selected for the All-Big Ten second team.

This is the first time since 2015 Nebraska has had multiple all-conference players. That season, Emily Cady and Rachel Theriot each earned second-team honors.

Shelley also made the Big Ten's all-defensive team. Nebraska’s Sam Haiby and Isabelle Bourne earned honorable mention all-conference honors. Bella Cravens was Nebraska’s sportsmanship award winner.

Shelley, who is a well-rounded scorer, passer and defender, is a big key to Nebraska's improvement from 13 wins last season to 22. She’s averaging 12.4 points per game, and has 140 assists and 50 steals.

Markowski had a huge past two months and leads the Huskers in scoring (13.0 points per game) and rebounds (7.9).

After an injury to Cravens, Markowski moved into the starting lineup 14 games into the season. In her first start, Nebraska got a massive win against No. 8 Michigan, with Markowski scoring a career-high 20 points. A few games later she scored 27 against Iowa.

For the season, Markowski leads the Huskers in field-goal percentage at 51% (134-for-258). Most of her work has come under the basket, but she’s also surprised the defense by making 17 three-pointers (53%). She’s also made 93 free throws.

Since becoming a starter, Markowski claimed six of the final eight Big Ten awards for freshman of the week, with one of the weeks she didn’t collect the award coming when Nebraska didn't play due to COVID-19 cases.

When Markowski joined the program in June, there was a time when she felt like she didn’t belong at this level. But she improved her conditioning to the level needed to play defense in the Big Ten. And on offense she learned the post moves that would help her be successful.

Markowski got to sleep in on Tuesday, and then woke up to the news that she was the league’s freshman of the year.

“I was coming here just hoping I would receive one freshman of the week (award),” Markowski said. “I just want to thank my teammates and coaches for believing in me since day one.”

Markowski is the only Big Ten freshman to lead her team in scoring and rebounding, and the only Power Five conference freshman this season to average at least 12 points and six rebounds.

Markowski said the whole team has embraced her and how she plays.

“For them to trust in a freshman and to give me the ball and know it’s going to go in the hoop, that just talks about our team and its chemistry,” she said.

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark was chosen as the Big Ten player of the year. She leads the nation in scoring (27.5) and assists (8.3).

Iowa has had the Big Ten player of the year four times in the past five years, with Clark joining Megan Gustafson (2018 and ’19) and Kathleen Doyle (2020).

It’s been an impressive year for some of the freshman athletes at Nebraska. Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez was the Big Ten defensive player of the year and AVCA national freshman of the year while helping the Huskers reach the national championship match.

Men’s basketball player Bryce McGowens leads the Huskers in scoring and is a strong contender to be Big Ten freshman of the year. And freshman Sarah Weber from Gretna was one of the top players for the women’s soccer team.

All-Big Ten teams

First team: Grace Berger, Indiana; Caitlin Clark, Iowa; Monika Czinano, Iowa; Angel Reese, Maryland; Naz Hillmon, Michigan; Nia Clouden, Michigan State; Veronica Burton, Northwestern; Taylor Mikesell, Ohio State; Jacy Sheldon, Ohio State; Makenna Marisa, Penn State.

Second team: Nicole Cardaño-Hillary, Indiana; Aleksa Gulbe, Indiana; Mackenzie Holmes, Indiana; Chloe Bibby, Maryland; Diamond Miller, Maryland; Ashley Owusu, Maryland; Leigha Brown, Michigan; Sara Scalia, Minnesota; Alexis Markowski, Nebraska; Jaz Shelley, Nebraska.

Player of the year: Caitlin Clark, Iowa.

Defensive player of the year: Veronica Burton, Northwestern.

Freshman of the year: Alexis Markowski, Nebraska.

Sixth player of the year: Shyanne Sellers, Maryland.

Coach of the year: Kim Barns Arico, Michigan.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

