Nebraska's Alexis Markowski named Big Ten freshman of the week again

For the fourth time this season, Nebraska's Alexis Markowski is the Big Ten freshman of the week.

The latest honor for the Lincoln Pius X graduates comes on the heels of a career game at Iowa. Markowski finished with a career-high 27 points and made six three-pointers Sunday. She had 16 points in the first quarter alone.

Markowski's six three-pointers were the third-most by a freshman in a single game in school history, trailing only seven apiece by Jordan Hooper (vs. Missouri, 2011) and Natalie Romeo (vs. Illinois, 2015).

Markowski is averaging 11.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. In four games as a starter — she has stepped in for the injured Bella Cravens — Markowski is averaging 19.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game.

