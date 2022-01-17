 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska's Alexis Markowski named Big Ten freshman of the week again
Nebraska's Alexis Markowski named Big Ten freshman of the week again

Indiana State vs. Nebraska, 12.11

Nebraska's Alexis Markowski dribbles around Indiana State's Florence Tshimanga during a game on Dec. 11 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star file photo

For the fourth time this season, Nebraska's Alexis Markowski is the Big Ten freshman of the week.

The latest honor for the Lincoln Pius X graduates comes on the heels of a career game at Iowa. Markowski finished with a career-high 27 points and made six three-pointers Sunday. She had 16 points in the first quarter alone.

Markowski's six three-pointers were the third-most by a freshman in a single game in school history, trailing only seven apiece by Jordan Hooper (vs. Missouri, 2011) and Natalie Romeo (vs. Illinois, 2015).

Markowski is averaging 11.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. In four games as a starter — she has stepped in for the injured Bella Cravens — Markowski is averaging 19.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game.

Clark scores 31 points to lead Iowa past short-handed Nebraska women
Williams says Huskers didn't 'play for 40 minutes' in loss to No. 6 Indiana
Fresh off conference honors, Alexis Markowski earns national attention for productive week

 

