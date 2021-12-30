Nebraska's 12-game winning streak snapped as Huskers' comeback falls short vs. Michigan State

The Nebraska women's basketball team scratched and clawed with a Big Ten foe for two hours Thursday afternoon.

But the Huskers couldn't land the punch.

Nebraska trimmed an 11-point halftime deficit to two points late in the fourth quarter, but Michigan State prevailed 72-69 in East Lansing, Michigan.

With the loss, Nebraska's 12-game winning streak to open the season ends. It was the second-longest streak in program history, trailing only the 2009-10 team, which went 30-0 and won a Big 12 title.

Trailing 72-69 with 19 seconds left in the game, Nebraska's star shooter Jaz Shelley had two game-tying three-point attempts but missed them both as time expired.

The free-shooting Huskers fired up 33 three-pointers but only connected on seven (21.2 percent) in an overall poor shooting performance in which Nebraska only shot 32.9 from the field.

Sam Haiby gave the Huskers a chance to mount a comeback with a stellar second half on both sides of the ball. She finished with a career-high six steals, many of which she quickly converted to baskets in a 19-point day.