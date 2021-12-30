Nebraska's 12-game winning streak snapped as Huskers' comeback falls short vs. Michigan State

The Nebraska women's basketball team scratched and clawed with a Big Ten foe for two hours Thursday afternoon.
But the Huskers couldn't land the punch.
Nebraska trimmed an 11-point halftime deficit to two points late in the fourth quarter, but Michigan State prevailed 72-69 in East Lansing, Michigan.
With the loss, Nebraska's 12-game winning streak to open the season ends. It was the second-longest streak in program history, trailing only the 2009-10 team, which went 30-0 and won a Big 12 title.
Trailing 72-69 with 19 seconds left in the game, Nebraska's star shooter Jaz Shelley had two game-tying three-point attempts but missed them both as time expired.
The free-shooting Huskers fired up 33 three-pointers but only connected on seven (21.2 percent) in an overall poor shooting performance in which Nebraska only shot 32.9 from the field.
Sam Haiby gave the Huskers a chance to mount a comeback with a stellar second half on both sides of the ball. She finished with a career-high six steals, many of which she quickly converted to baskets in a 19-point day.
Michigan State's Nia Clouden surely was toward the top of Nebraska's scouting report after the Spartan guard scored 50 points in a Dec. 20 win. On this day, Clouden bobbed and weaved her way through the lane, making 15 of 17 free throws to score a total of 32 points.
As a team, the Huskers only shot 15 free throws.
Ashley Scoggin was Nebraska's most reliant three-point shooter Thursday. Scoggin sank 4 of 8 three-pointers while Shelley (2-for-12 three-point) never found a rhythm.
