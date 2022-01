The Nebraska women's basketball team won't have to wait long for another crack at Iowa.

The Huskers, who fell to the Hawkeyes 95-86 before a packed crowd of 8,415 at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday, learned this coming Sunday's matchup will tip-off at 5 p.m. in Iowa City.

The scheduled matchup didn't have a start time until Monday morning as television networks awaited pairings and TV designations for the NFL playoffs, which begin Saturday.

The game will be televised on Big Ten Network.

