Nebraska women's basketball transfer players get immediate eligibility

All 12 players on the Nebraska women’s basketball team will be eligible to play this season.
The Huskers had two transfers who needed a transfer waiver from the NCAA for immediate eligibility, and each received that. Forward Bella Cravens transferred from Eastern Washington, and Nailah Dillard from Texas Tech.
Nebraska also added two other transfers that were automatically eligible. MiCole Cayton is a graduate transfer from California, and Ashley Scoggin a junior college transfer from Salt Lake City Community College.
As a sophomore last year at Eastern Washington, Cravens averaged 10.4 points while leading the Big Sky with 8.5 rebounds per game, which ranked 92nd nationally.
Nebraska coach Amy Williams said Cravens helps the Huskers in one of the ways they really need it: rebounding.
“We’re really excited about that news because (Craven has) just been a great addition,” said Williams during Big Ten media day on Friday. “She is a tremendous athlete that led her league in rebounding, so something we really need some help with, and she’s proven to be all of that. She also has an incredible soft touch around the basket, and has proven to finish a lot better than I was kind of expecting.”
Nebraska had a 17-13 record last year (7-11 Big Ten) and likely would have played in the WNIT if the season hadn't ended early due to COVID-19.
This season, women’s basketball teams are allowed to play open the season with an official game on Nov. 25. Nebraska’s schedule hasn’t been announced because it doesn’t have the conference schedule yet.
Nebraska is tentatively scheduled to host North Dakota State on Nov. 25 and play Creighton in Omaha on Dec. 14, according to the opponents' schedules.
From last season Nebraska lost five of its top seven scorers due to transfer (Leigha Brown, Ashtyn Veerbeek), medical retirement (Taylor Kissinger) or graduation (Hannah Whitish, Nicea Eliely).
Brown transferred to Michigan and is immediately eligible.
Nebraska’s top returning players are guard Sam Haiby and center Kate Cain.
That means the Huskers would really like to be able to get some good play from Cayton. She’s a former top-80 national recruit who was a one-time Nebraska commit. But Cayton has battled knee injuries during her college career, including having surgery earlier this year.
Williams provided an update on Cayton.
“MiCole’s progress has just been great, and we’re very excited,” Williams said. “She’s not 100% doing full-court, full-contact just yet, but she is in a position where she’s been doing a lot of live, half-court drills and really progressing and showing a lot of strength.”
Williams is really hoping to get to coach Cayton.
“She’s just a different animal when she’s on the court with us,” Williams said. “She plays hard and she brings a great enthusiasm and confidence to the court. We’re excited to watch her continue to progress back to being cleared to be on the court with us.”
Nebraska will have seven new players overall, with the four transfers joined by three freshmen (Ruby Porter, Annika Stewart and Whitney Brown).
* Kissinger is an aspiring coach, so after injuries required her to stop playing she’s stayed part of the program and is learning some of the behind-the-scenes jobs, such as administration and video.
* Indiana is the preseason favorite to win the Big Ten in a vote of the league coaches, followed by Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern and Ohio State.
