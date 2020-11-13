Nebraska women's basketball transfer players get immediate eligibility

All 12 players on the Nebraska women’s basketball team will be eligible to play this season.

The Huskers had two transfers who needed a transfer waiver from the NCAA for immediate eligibility, and each received that. Forward Bella Cravens transferred from Eastern Washington, and Nailah Dillard from Texas Tech.

Nebraska also added two other transfers that were automatically eligible. MiCole Cayton is a graduate transfer from California, and Ashley Scoggin a junior college transfer from Salt Lake City Community College.

As a sophomore last year at Eastern Washington, Cravens averaged 10.4 points while leading the Big Sky with 8.5 rebounds per game, which ranked 92nd nationally.

Nebraska coach Amy Williams said Cravens helps the Huskers in one of the ways they really need it: rebounding.

“We’re really excited about that news because (Craven has) just been a great addition,” said Williams during Big Ten media day on Friday. “She is a tremendous athlete that led her league in rebounding, so something we really need some help with, and she’s proven to be all of that. She also has an incredible soft touch around the basket, and has proven to finish a lot better than I was kind of expecting.”