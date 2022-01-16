 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska women's basketball team won't have two of its best players for Sunday's game at Iowa
0 Comments
topical

Nebraska women's basketball team won't have two of its best players for Sunday's game at Iowa

  • Updated
  • 0

The Nebraska women’s basketball team won’t have its two leading scorers during Sunday’s game at Iowa.

Sam Haiby injured her shoulder during Nebraska’s last game against Indiana and won’t be in uniform.

Also, Jaz Shelley did not make the trip due to health reasons, according to the Huskers Radio Network.

The game begins at 5:10 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

Freshmen Allison Weidner and Ruby Porter will move into the starting lineup.

Nebraska women finish rugged four-game stretch with rematch against Clark, Iowa
'I enjoy playing here': Clark helps No. 22 Iowa fend off Huskers in front of 8,000-plus at PBA
Nebraska women's basketball logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News