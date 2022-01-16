Nebraska women's basketball team won't have two of its best players for Sunday's game at Iowa

The Nebraska women’s basketball team won’t have its two leading scorers during Sunday’s game at Iowa.
Sam Haiby injured her shoulder during Nebraska’s last game against Indiana and won’t be in uniform.
Also, Jaz Shelley did not make the trip due to health reasons, according to the Huskers Radio Network.
The game begins at 5:10 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.
Freshmen Allison Weidner and Ruby Porter will move into the starting lineup.
Brent Wagner
Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter
Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.
