Nebraska women's basketball team signs guard from Minnesota: 'The perfect fit for us'

Nebraska women's basketball recruit Callin Hake from Victoria, Minnesota.
The Nebraska women’s basketball team signed one player during National Signing Day on Wednesday.
Husker coach Amy Williams announced Callin Hake, a guard from Victoria, Minnesota, signed with the Huskers.
"We could not be more excited to make things official today by signing Callin Hake to her Letter of Intent," Williams said in a statement. "She is going to be a versatile guard that can bring a lot of things to our team on the basketball court. I love that she is committed to playing hard on both ends of the court. Not only is Callin the perfect fit for us on the court, but she fits our family.
"She is not afraid to work and understands how to be a great teammate."
Nebraska is adding a smaller class of high school players in part because Nebraska signed five players last year and because many of the 15 scholarship players will be able to return next season.
Hake verbally committed to Nebraska in July 2020.
