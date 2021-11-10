Nebraska women's basketball team signs guard from Minnesota: 'The perfect fit for us'

A top-100 ranked high school player from Minnesota has signed to play for the Nebraska women’s basketball team.
Coach Amy Williams announced Wednesday on national signing day that Callin Hake from Victoria, Minnesota, will join the Huskers next season. She’s a 5-foot-8 guard who plays at Chanhassen High School, where she is already the school’s all-time leading scorer. She's started since she was a freshman while playing in Minnesota’s largest class.
Nebraska is adding a smaller class of high school players this signing day in part because the Huskers signed five players last year. College women's basketball teams have a scholarship limit of 15 players, and many of Nebraska’s current players will be able to return next season.
Hake has been committed to Nebraska for about 16 months.
Hake was ranked as the No. 7 player in Minnesota, and as the No. 64 player in the nation by Prep Girls Hoops. She was also rated as the No. 98 player in the country by Jr. All-Star National Rankings.
"(Hake) is going to be a versatile guard that can bring a lot of things to our team on the basketball court,” said Williams in a news release. “I love that she is committed to playing hard on both ends of the court. Not only is Callin the perfect fit for us on the court, but she fits our family. She is not afraid to work and understands how to be a great teammate."
Hake enters her senior season at Chanhassen within striking distance of 2,000 career points. She has scored 1,633 points, grabbed 442 rebounds and has 147 steals in her high school career.
Hake averaged 21.5 points per game during a junior season that was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic in Minnesota. She averaged 22.2 points per game as a sophomore, and 20.4 points as a freshman.
Hake has spent six years competing for the UAA Minnesota Fury, helping the team to a national runner-up finish. She was a first-team Minnesota AAU all-state selection in 2021.
Hake’s final decision came down to Nebraska and Grand Canyon. Kansas State and Minnesota also showed interest, but Hake quickly decided to end the process and committed to Nebraska.
Hake’s brother, Carson, plays baseball at North Dakota State, and has had a big impact on her reaching the NCAA Division I level.
Adding players to the roster via transfer from other colleges is growing in women’s basketball, just like every sport.
Three of Nebraska’s starters are transfers – Bella Cravens (Eastern Washington), Jaz Shelley (Oregon) and Ashley Scoggin (Salt Lake City Community College).
Nebraska will continue to recruit transfer players, Williams said, but won’t put less emphasis on recruiting the top high school players in the country.
“I think we’re going to always want to build our program on solid high school players that are going to be committed to the program for four years and understand what it means to be a Husker,” Williams said. “There is no doubt that the transfer portal has changed the way that we approach recruiting. It’s changed the way that everybody has approached recruiting.”
