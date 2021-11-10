Nebraska women's basketball team signs guard from Minnesota: 'The perfect fit for us'

A top-100 ranked high school player from Minnesota has signed to play for the Nebraska women’s basketball team.

Coach Amy Williams announced Wednesday on national signing day that Callin Hake from Victoria, Minnesota, will join the Huskers next season. She’s a 5-foot-8 guard who plays at Chanhassen High School, where she is already the school’s all-time leading scorer. She's started since she was a freshman while playing in Minnesota’s largest class.

Nebraska is adding a smaller class of high school players this signing day in part because the Huskers signed five players last year. College women's basketball teams have a scholarship limit of 15 players, and many of Nebraska’s current players will be able to return next season.

Hake has been committed to Nebraska for about 16 months.

Hake was ranked as the No. 7 player in Minnesota, and as the No. 64 player in the nation by Prep Girls Hoops. She was also rated as the No. 98 player in the country by Jr. All-Star National Rankings.