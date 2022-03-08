Nebraska women's basketball team part of record-setting broadcast

College women’s basketball games on the Big Ten Network this season had a lot more viewers, and Nebraska's improvement was a key part.
Nebraska’s game against Iowa last week in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals was the most-watched women’s basketball game in Big Ten Network history with 286,000 viewers, the network announced on Tuesday.
The previous night, Nebraska’s win against Michigan in the quarterfinals had 238,000 viewers, which is No. 2 all-time.
Nebraska went from 13 wins last season to 24 this season. The Huskers are expected to make the NCAA Tournament when the bracket is announced at 7 p.m. Sunday on ESPN.
Big Ten women's basketball averaged 70,000 viewers per game this season, up 41% from two years ago.
Photos: Nebraska, Iowa play for spot in Big Ten women's final
Nebraska's Alexis Markowski (40) fights for control of the ball with Iowa's Caitlin Clark (22) and Addison O'Grady in the first half of a Big Ten Tournament semifinal Saturday in Indianapolis.
Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Nebraska's Alexis Markowski makes a move under Iowa's Addison O'Grady (44) in the first half of a Big Ten Tournament semifinal Saturday in Indianapolis.
Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Iowa's Gabbie Marshall (left) and Nebraska's Sam Haiby go to the floor for a loose ball in the first half of a Big Ten Tournament semifinal Saturday in Indianapolis.
Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Nebraska's Alexis Markowski looks to pass over Iowa's Monika Czinano in the first half of a Big Ten Tournament semifinal Saturday in Indianapolis.
Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Nebraska's Sam Haiby drives on Iowa's Gabbie Marshall in the first half of a Big Ten Tournament semifinal game on March 5 in Indianapolis.
Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Iowa's Kate Martin (20) blocks the shot of Nebraska's Jaz Shelley in the first half of a Big Ten Tournament semifinal Saturday in Indianapolis.
Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne tries to shoot between Iowa's Gabbie Marshall (left) and McKenna Warnock in the first half of a Big Ten Tournament semifinal Saturday in Indianapolis.
Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Iowa coach Lisa Bluder signals to her team in the first half during a Big Ten Tournament semifinal against Nebraska on Saturday in Indianapolis.
Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Iowa's Caitlin Clark shoots in front of Nebraska's Jaz Shelley in the second half of a Big Ten Tournament semifinal Saturday in Indianapolis.
Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Iowa's Caitlin Clark drives against Nebraska's Mi'Cole Cayton in the second half of a Big Ten Tournament semifinal Saturday in Indianapolis.
Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Iowa's Monika Czinano shoots over Nebraska's Alexis Markowski in the second half of a Big Ten Tournament semifinal Saturday in Indianapolis.
Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates a 3-point basket against Nebraska in the second half of a Big Ten Tournament semifinal Saturday in Indianapolis. Iowa won 83-66.
Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Iowa's Gabbie Marshall is fouled by Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne in the second half of a Big Ten Tournament semifinal Saturday in Indianapolis.
Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Iowa's Caitlin Clark shoots over Nebraska's Alexis Markowski in the second half of a Big Ten Tournament semifinal Saturday in Indianapolis. Clark scored 41 points in Iowa's 83-66 win.
Michael Conroy, Associated Press
