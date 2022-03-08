Nebraska women's basketball team part of record-setting broadcast

College women’s basketball games on the Big Ten Network this season had a lot more viewers, and Nebraska's improvement was a key part.

Nebraska’s game against Iowa last week in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals was the most-watched women’s basketball game in Big Ten Network history with 286,000 viewers, the network announced on Tuesday.

The previous night, Nebraska’s win against Michigan in the quarterfinals had 238,000 viewers, which is No. 2 all-time.

Nebraska went from 13 wins last season to 24 this season. The Huskers are expected to make the NCAA Tournament when the bracket is announced at 7 p.m. Sunday on ESPN.

Big Ten women's basketball averaged 70,000 viewers per game this season, up 41% from two years ago.

— Brent C. Wagner

