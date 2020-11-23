Nebraska women's basketball team now has games on its calendar

Oral Roberts, which had a 15-16 record last season, is scheduled to play twice before taking on the Huskers.

Nebraska’s third nonconference game is against Creighton on Dec. 14 in Omaha. That game will be on TV on NET.

All Big Ten teams will play 20 games between Dec. 5 and March 6, which is an increase of two from last season. Nebraska starts the Big Ten season Dec. 10 against Illinois.

The Big Ten teams will play seven opponents twice and will face the remaining six opponents once.

To allow for maximum flexibility in the potential rescheduling of games, the schedule is built with corresponding byes throughout the schedule and an open week during the final week of the regular season.

Nebraska will play two games apiece against Northwestern, Illinois, Rutgers, Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State and Iowa.

That means Nebraska only has one game apiece against Maryland, Indiana, Ohio State and Michigan, which are each ranked in the preseason AP Top 25.

2020-21 schedule

Dec. 4, Oral Roberts, 6 p.m., TBA