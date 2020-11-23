Nebraska women's basketball team now has games on its calendar

The Nebraska women’s basketball team has a start date for its season.
The Huskers are scheduled to begin the season Dec. 4, when it hosts Oral Roberts at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
College basketball teams are allowed to begin the season Wednesday, but Nebraska will be starting nine days after that.
Nebraska had tentatively been scheduled to begin the season this week but had to postpone or cancel a game against North Dakota State for COVID-19 reasons. In recent weeks Nebraska only had about seven players available for practice due to injuries or illness, coach Amy Williams said.
The Big Ten Conference finalized and announced the conference schedule for all 14 league teams Monday, and then Nebraska announced its full slate of 23 games. Game times and television info will be announced later.
Nebraska will play two games on its opening weekend. After playing Oral Roberts the Huskers will host Idaho State on Dec. 6.
Nebraska has a connection to the Idaho State team. Idaho State junior guard Callie Bourne is the older sister of Nebraska sophomore forward Isabelle Bourne.
Oral Roberts, which had a 15-16 record last season, is scheduled to play twice before taking on the Huskers.
Nebraska’s third nonconference game is against Creighton on Dec. 14 in Omaha. That game will be on TV on NET.
All Big Ten teams will play 20 games between Dec. 5 and March 6, which is an increase of two from last season. Nebraska starts the Big Ten season Dec. 10 against Illinois.
The Big Ten teams will play seven opponents twice and will face the remaining six opponents once.
To allow for maximum flexibility in the potential rescheduling of games, the schedule is built with corresponding byes throughout the schedule and an open week during the final week of the regular season.
Nebraska will play two games apiece against Northwestern, Illinois, Rutgers, Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State and Iowa.
That means Nebraska only has one game apiece against Maryland, Indiana, Ohio State and Michigan, which are each ranked in the preseason AP Top 25.
2020-21 schedule
Dec. 4, Oral Roberts, 6 p.m., TBA
Dec. 6, Idaho State, 5 p.m., TBA
Dec. 10, Illinois, TBA
Dec. 14, at Creighton, 5 p.m., NET
Dec. 20, at Indiana, TBA
Dec. 23, at Purdue, TBA
Dec. 31, Northwestern, TBA
Jan. 3, Rutgers, TBA
Jan. 7, at Michigan, TBA
Jan. 10, at Michigan State, TBA
Jan. 16, Ohio State, TBA
Jan. 19, Minnesota, TBA
Jan. 25, at Illinois, TBA
Jan. 28, Wisconsin, TBA
Feb. 4, at Penn State, TBA
Feb. 7, at Rutgers, TBA
Feb. 10, Iowa, TBA
Feb. 14, Maryland, TBA
Feb. 17, at Northwestern, TBA
Feb. 21, Penn State, TBA
Feb. 24, at Minnesota, TBA
Feb. 27, Michigan State, TBA
March 5-6, at Iowa, TBA
