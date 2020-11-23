Nebraska women's basketball team now has games on its calander

The Big Ten released its conference schedule for women’s basketball Monday afternoon, with all 14 league teams scheduled to play 20 regular-season conference games between Dec. 5 and March 6.

Nebraska is scheduled to begin the Big Ten season on Dec. 10 vs. Illinois at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Schools will play seven opponents twice (once at home and once on the road) and will face the remaining six opponents once (three at home and three on the road). To allow for maximum flexibility in the potential rescheduling of games, this year’s schedule is built with corresponding byes throughout the schedule and a collapsible bye during the final week of the regular season.

To accommodate the expanded conference schedule, the dates for the Big Ten Tournament have been moved, with the event to be held March 9-13 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Women’s basketball teams are allowed to begin the season Wednesday, but Nebraska had to postpone its first tentatively scheduled game due to a low number of available players.

Nebraska is scheduled to begin the season Dec. 4 against Oral Roberts at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Check back for updates to this story

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.