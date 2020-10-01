Nebraska women's basketball team in position to have top-25 recruiting class

With about one month before Signing Day for women’s college basketball, Nebraska has a top-25 recruiting class.

Nebraska’s five-player group for 2021 came in No. 21 in ESPN's rankings this week.

High school seniors can sign their national letters of intent on Nov. 11. There could still be some movement in the team recruiting rankings with eight top-100 players still not having announced their college commitment.

Nebraska has two top-100 recruits in the Class of 2021 in the ESPN rankings. Kendall Coley, a 6-foot-2 guard/forward from Minneapolis is ranked No. 49. Allison Weidner, a 5-9 guard from Humphrey St. Francis, is ranked No. 80.

Nebraska’s other commits in the class are Kendall Moriarty (guard from Illinois), Tatiana Popa (center from West Virginia) and Alexis Markowski (center from Lincoln Pius X).

Moriarty is a top-100 recruit by another recruiting website.

As a junior last season, Weidner averaged 25.2 points, 7.3 steals, 6.5 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game in leading Humphrey St. Francis to a runner-up finish in Class D-2.

Weidner scored 39 points in a state semifinal game against Mullen. After the season she earned first-team Super State honors from the Journal Star.