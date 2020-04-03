Nebraska women's basketball team improved, but couldn't maintain great start and has already experienced offseason setbacks

Nebraska’s problems varied, but numerous times opponents scored a lot of points off turnovers. Rebounding also hurt the Huskers in several games.

When the season shifted to the league schedule, what did the Big Ten teams expose in the Huskers that kept Nebraska from winning more?

“I really think it’s just a matter of being able to make big plays when we need them, and step up,” Williams said. “We had some really great opportunities in several of those Big Ten games. We’d get the ball back in a tie ballgame with less than a minute to go, and then we’d maybe have an untimely turnover.”

Nebraska will also lose senior starters Hannah Whitish and Nicea Eliely to graduation. It will return two of its top three scorers in Haiby and Kate Cain. The Huskers will also benefit if Taylor Kissinger is able to return. She missed most of last season after having hip surgery.

Before next season, Nebraska will likely add players to the roster through graduate transfers or from the junior college ranks. But right now the roster is six returning players and three freshmen.

Briefly

* Cain broke her own school single-season record with 101 blocks in 2019-20. She set the previous record with 100 blocks as a freshman.

* Nebraska produced its best home record (13-4) since 2015-16. The Huskers ranked No. 20 nationally in average home attendance (4,397).

