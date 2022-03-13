Nebraska women's basketball team headed to Louisville for NCAA Tournament

There was a bit of suspense, but the Nebraska women’s basketball team is in the NCAA Tournament.
Nebraska has earned a No. 8 seed and will play No. 9 seed Gonzaga in the first round on Friday in the Louisville, Kentucky, subregional.
At a watch party at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Nebraska had to wait until the last of the four regions were revealed.
Gonzaga has a 26-6 record and finished second in the West Coast Conference.
With a win, Nebraska would play the winner of Louisville-Albany in the second round on Sunday.
Louisville is coached by Jeff Walz, a former assistant coach at Nebraska under Paul Sanderford.
Nebraska (24-8) got one of the 36 at-large bids to the tournament, joining the 32 conference champions for the first-ever 68-team tournament for women’s basketball.
Nebraska’s 24-wins are tied for fourth-most in program history. That comes one season after the Huskers won just 50% of its games (13-13).
Nebraska made the tournament for the first time in four seasons. Last time the Huskers made it, in 2018, the Huskers were a No. 10 seed and lost in the first round against Arizona State in Austin, Texas. None of Nebraska’s current players were on the team.
Now this group will have a chance to win a game in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014.
Creighton also got in, as a No. 10 seed, and will play Colorado in the first round.
