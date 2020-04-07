You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Nebraska women's basketball team adds college transfer to roster
View Comments
topical

Nebraska women's basketball team adds college transfer to roster

{{featured_button_text}}
Texas Daily Life

Nailah Dillard (24) shoots the ball against Texas on Feb. 9 in Lubbock, Texas. Dillard, who played for Texas Tech last season, announced she will be joining Nebraska on Tuesday. 

 LUBBOCK AVALANCHE-JOURNAL

The Nebraska women’s basketball team has added a transfer player to its roster.

Nailah Dillard, who played at Texas Tech this past season, announced on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon that she’ll be joining the Huskers. It was only three days earlier that she announced she was leaving Texas Tech. She may have to sit out the 2020-21 season because of NCAA transfer rules.

Dillard played in 23 of the 29 games for Texas Tech in 2019-20, including two starts. The 5-foot-10 guard averaged 3.6 points per game. She scored a season-high 10 points during an overtime win against Oklahoma in January. Texas Tech finished with an 18-11 record.

Dillard is originally from Sacramento, California, where she earned second-team all-state honors while playing for Inderkrum High School.

Nebraska has had three players — Leigha Brown, Ashtyn Veerbeek and Kayla Mershon — leave the program since the season ended last month.

-- Brent C. Wagner

View Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News