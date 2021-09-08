 Skip to main content
Nebraska women's basketball schedule includes several NCAA Tournament teams coming to Lincoln
Nebraska women's basketball schedule includes several NCAA Tournament teams coming to Lincoln

  Updated
Maryland vs. Nebraska, 2.14

Maryland's Katie Benzan (left) guards Nebraska's MiCole Cayton as she drives to the basket in the third quarter of a Feb. 14 game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 Journal Star file photo

The Nebraska women's basketball team will take on a strong 18-game Big Ten schedule that will feature nine home games from Jan. 4 to Feb. 27 in 2022.

The Huskers, who will play five of their nine Big Ten home games against 2021 NCAA Tournament teams, learned their conference schedule Wednesday afternoon when the league made a full announcement of its men's and women's basketball schedules live on Big Ten Network.

Nebraska will open its Big Ten home schedule on Jan. 4 against Michigan before battling Iowa on Jan. 9 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Both the Wolverines and Hawkeyes return the core of their teams that advanced to the 2021 NCAA Sweet 16.

Nebraska previously announced an 11-game nonconference schedule.

Last season, the Huskers finished in ninth place in the Big Ten with a 9-10 league record. They were 13-13 overall.

Nebraska returns almost all of its roster with the exception of Kate Cain. The Huskers added five new players in the offseason (four freshmen, one transfer).

Nebraska's 2021-22 schedule

Nov. 1, Midland (exhibition)

Nov. 9, Maine

Nov. 11, Prairie View A&M

Nov. 14, Alabama A&M

Nov. 17, Creighton

Nov. 20, North Carolina Central

Nov. 26, Drexel (San Diego)

Nov. 27, Fresno State or San Diego (San Diego)

Dec. 1, at Wake Forest (Big Ten/ACC Challenge)

Dec. 11, Indiana State

Dec. 19, Drake

Dec. 22, Wyoming

Dec. 30/31, at Michigan State

Jan. 4, Michigan

Jan. 9, Iowa

Jan. 13, at Indiana

Jan. 16, at Iowa

Jan. 20, Rutgers

Jan. 23, at Illinois

Jan. 27, Wisconsin

Jan. 30, Purdue

Feb. 3, Penn State

Feb. 6, at Maryland

Feb. 10, at Ohio State

Feb. 14, Indiana

Feb. 17, at Penn State

Feb. 20, Minnesota

Feb. 23, at Wisconsin

Feb. 27, Northwestern

March 2-6, Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com.

Tags

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

