Nebraska women's basketball schedule includes several NCAA Tournament teams coming to Lincoln

The Nebraska women's basketball team will take on a strong 18-game Big Ten schedule that will feature nine home games from Jan. 4 to Feb. 27 in 2022.

The Huskers, who will play five of their nine Big Ten home games against 2021 NCAA Tournament teams, learned their conference schedule Wednesday afternoon when the league made a full announcement of its men's and women's basketball schedules live on Big Ten Network.

Nebraska will open its Big Ten home schedule on Jan. 4 against Michigan before battling Iowa on Jan. 9 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Both the Wolverines and Hawkeyes return the core of their teams that advanced to the 2021 NCAA Sweet 16.

Nebraska previously announced an 11-game nonconference schedule.

Last season, the Huskers finished in ninth place in the Big Ten with a 9-10 league record. They were 13-13 overall.

Nebraska returns almost all of its roster with the exception of Kate Cain. The Huskers added five new players in the offseason (four freshmen, one transfer).

Nebraska's 2021-22 schedule

Nov. 1, Midland (exhibition)

Nov. 9, Maine

Nov. 11, Prairie View A&M