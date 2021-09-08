Nebraska women's basketball schedule includes several NCAA Tournament teams coming to Lincoln

The Nebraska women's basketball team will take on a strong 18-game Big Ten schedule that will feature nine home games from Jan. 4 to Feb. 27 in 2022.
The Huskers, who will play five of their nine Big Ten home games against 2021 NCAA Tournament teams, learned their conference schedule Wednesday afternoon when the league made a full announcement of its men's and women's basketball schedules live on Big Ten Network.
Nebraska will open its Big Ten home schedule on Jan. 4 against Michigan before battling Iowa on Jan. 9 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Both the Wolverines and Hawkeyes return the core of their teams that advanced to the 2021 NCAA Sweet 16.
Nebraska previously announced an 11-game nonconference schedule.
Last season, the Huskers finished in ninth place in the Big Ten with a 9-10 league record. They were 13-13 overall.
Nebraska returns almost all of its roster with the exception of Kate Cain. The Huskers added five new players in the offseason (four freshmen, one transfer).
Nebraska's 2021-22 schedule
Nov. 1, Midland (exhibition)
Nov. 9, Maine
Nov. 11, Prairie View A&M
Nov. 14, Alabama A&M
Nov. 17, Creighton
Nov. 20, North Carolina Central
Nov. 26, Drexel (San Diego)
Nov. 27, Fresno State or San Diego (San Diego)
Dec. 1, at Wake Forest (Big Ten/ACC Challenge)
Dec. 11, Indiana State
Dec. 19, Drake
Dec. 22, Wyoming
Dec. 30/31, at Michigan State
Jan. 4, Michigan
Jan. 9, Iowa
Jan. 13, at Indiana
Jan. 16, at Iowa
Jan. 20, Rutgers
Jan. 23, at Illinois
Jan. 27, Wisconsin
Jan. 30, Purdue
Feb. 3, Penn State
Feb. 6, at Maryland
Feb. 10, at Ohio State
Feb. 14, Indiana
Feb. 17, at Penn State
Feb. 20, Minnesota
Feb. 23, at Wisconsin
Feb. 27, Northwestern
March 2-6, Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis
