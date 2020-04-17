You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Nebraska women's basketball programs cancels some of its youth summer camps
View Comments
topical

Nebraska women's basketball programs cancels some of its youth summer camps

{{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska women’s basketball program has cancelled most of its summer basketball camps for youth and high school players due to the concerns and uncertainty of the summer due to the pandemic.

The program does still plan to hold its Elite Camp Aug. 1-2 at the Hendricks Training Complex in Lincoln.

Coach Amy Williams and her staff were scheduled to open summer camps with their junior high camp (May 31-June 1), before originally offering skills camp (June 3-5). Team Camp was scheduled for June 15-16.

For those who previously registered and paid for the junior high, skills or team camp, refunds will be automatically processed through the Nebraska women's basketball camp website.

Nebraska women's basketball logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News