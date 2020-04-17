Nebraska women's basketball programs cancels some of its youth summer camps

The Nebraska women’s basketball program has cancelled most of its summer basketball camps for youth and high school players due to the concerns and uncertainty of the summer due to the pandemic.
The program does still plan to hold its Elite Camp Aug. 1-2 at the Hendricks Training Complex in Lincoln.
Coach Amy Williams and her staff were scheduled to open summer camps with their junior high camp (May 31-June 1), before originally offering skills camp (June 3-5). Team Camp was scheduled for June 15-16.
For those who previously registered and paid for the junior high, skills or team camp, refunds will be automatically processed through the Nebraska women's basketball camp website.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!