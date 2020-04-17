Nebraska women's basketball program cancels some of its youth summer camps

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska women’s basketball program has cancelled most of its summer basketball camps for youth and high school players due to the concerns and uncertainty of the summer due to the pandemic.

The program does still plan to hold its Elite Camp Aug. 1-2 at the Hendricks Training Complex in Lincoln.

Coach Amy Williams and her staff were scheduled to open summer camps with their junior high camp (May 31-June 1), before originally offering skills camp (June 3-5). Team Camp was scheduled for June 15-16.

For those who previously registered and paid for the junior high, skills or team camp, refunds will be automatically processed through the Nebraska women's basketball camp website.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.