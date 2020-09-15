Nebraska women's basketball player Taylor Kissinger ending playing career due to injuries

Nebraska women’s basketball player Taylor Kissinger is ending her college playing career due to injuries, the athletic department announced Tuesday.
The 6-foot-1 guard was preparing for her fourth season with the Huskers, and was expected to have two more seasons of eligibility after taking a medical redshirt last season. In high school Kissinger was a top-50 national recruit while playing at Minden, a Class C-1 high school in Nebraska.
She redshirted because of a hip injury as a junior in 2019-20. Kissinger had season-ending surgery on Jan. 3 after appearing in five games during the fall of 2019.
Kissinger faced setbacks during her rehabilitation following surgery, and her participation in practice was limited this summer.
"I love basketball and I love Nebraska. It was always a dream of mine to play for the Huskers, and I want to thank (coach Amy Williams) for giving me a chance to make my dreams come true," Kissinger said in a news release. "Injuries are forcing me to move to the next part of my life in basketball, which hopefully leads to a career helping other players achieve their dreams."
Kissinger was known for her three-point shooting, and as a sophomore ranked No. 4 nationally and No. 1 in the Big Ten when she made 45 percent of her three-point attempts. In one game that season she was a perfect 6-for-6 on threes.
She finished her college career with 559 points, 214 rebounds, 78 assists and 36 steals. Her career .404 (122-302) three-point percentage is the best mark in program history.
Williams is looking forward to helping Kissinger continue to develop in the next stage of her career.
"We are obviously disappointed to see Taylor's playing career cut short by recurring injuries, but we are excited she will remain with us in a different capacity," Williams said. "No one is more passionate about being a Husker, and she still has so much to offer this program."
Kissinger appeared in 60 games with 31 starts over two-plus seasons with the Huskers. She averaged 10.0 points and 4.1 rebounds while appearing in 25 games with seven starts as a true freshman in 2017-18.
She helped the Huskers produce the biggest turnaround in the nation and advance to the 2018 NCAA Tournament despite missing six games in midseason with a knee injury. She also suffered an upper body sprain late in 2017-18 that limited her contributions at the end of the season.
She produced her most consistent season as a sophomore, playing in all 30 games with 24 starts in 2018-19, while averaging 8.9 points and 3.2 rebounds. She tied the Nebraska single-season record by making 45% (62-136) of her three-point attempts and connected on 88% (30-34) of her free throws.
Kissinger missed four games in the concussion protocol early last season, but returned to action and tied a career high with six three-pointers on her way to a team-high 19 points in a win against Duke in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. A hip injury knocked her out for the rest of the season after a game with Oral Roberts in December.
All three of Kissinger's siblings played college basketball. Her brother, Derek, played at Hastings. Older sisters Brooke and Jamie played at Creighton and San Diego, respectively.
Center Kate Cain is the only senior on Nebraska’s roster for this season.
