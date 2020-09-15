Nebraska women's basketball player Taylor Kissinger ending playing career due to injuries

She finished her college career with 559 points, 214 rebounds, 78 assists and 36 steals. Her career .404 (122-302) three-point percentage is the best mark in program history.

Williams is looking forward to helping Kissinger continue to develop in the next stage of her career.

"We are obviously disappointed to see Taylor's playing career cut short by recurring injuries, but we are excited she will remain with us in a different capacity," Williams said. "No one is more passionate about being a Husker, and she still has so much to offer this program."

Kissinger appeared in 60 games with 31 starts over two-plus seasons with the Huskers. She averaged 10.0 points and 4.1 rebounds while appearing in 25 games with seven starts as a true freshman in 2017-18.

She helped the Huskers produce the biggest turnaround in the nation and advance to the 2018 NCAA Tournament despite missing six games in midseason with a knee injury. She also suffered an upper body sprain late in 2017-18 that limited her contributions at the end of the season.