Nebraska women's basketball player Bella Cravens plans to transfer

Minnesota vs. Nebraska, 2.20

Nebraska forward Bella Cravens looks to pass during a game on Feb. 20 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska's Bella Cravens will try to play one more season of college basketball at another school.

Cravens has put her name in the NCAA transfer portal database, a Nebraska spokesperson confirmed on Friday afternoon.

The 6-foot-3 forward from Hawaii played two seasons at Nebraska, after playing her first two seasons at Eastern Washington.

This season she averaged 5.8 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Huskers. She started 15 games before an ankle injury caused her to to miss three games. She also started 17 games in 2020-21, including a game against Illinois when she had 16 rebounds.

Last month Cravens went through Senior Day ceremonies with Nebraska, but she had the option to return to the Huskers for one more season. She has already graduated from UNL.

Mi’Cole Cayton and Ruby Porter also don’t plan to return to the Huskers. Cayton is also in the transfer portal, and Porter plans to go home to Australia.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

