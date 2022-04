The Nebraska women’s basketball program handed out several awards during an end of the season banquet attended by about 300 supporters on Sunday.

Jaz Shelley was named the team's MVP and the defensive MVP. Alexis Markowski was the MVP on offense and Sam Haiby earned the Clutch Performer Award.

Isabelle Bourne got the Husker Award, which recognizes leadership on and off the court.

Annika Stewart got the Lifter of the Year award.

