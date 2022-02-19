 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska women's basketball associate head coach suspended

  • Updated
Duke vs. Nebraska, 12.4

Nebraska assistant coach Chuck Love instructs the team during a game in 2019.

 JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Nebraska women’s basketball associate head coach Chuck Love has been suspended, the Nebraska Athletic Department announced in a statement on Saturday.

The statement said Love has been suspended with pay effective immediately and there will be no additional comment at this time.

Nebraska has three games remaining in the regular season, followed by the Big Ten Tournament. The Huskers are also projected by ESPN to make the NCAA Tournament. The Huskers host Minnesota on Sunday afternoon.

Love, who was not on the bench during the Huskers' loss to Penn State on Thursday, has been with coach Amy Williams at Nebraska all six seasons and 10 years overall. He was promoted to associate head coach last summer.

Williams’ coaching staff has been the same in each of her six seasons at Nebraska. Assistant coaches Tom Goehle, Tandem Mays and Love were each on Williams’ staff at South Dakota and came with her to Lincoln when she became head coach in 2016.

Video coordinator Logan Seiser has been on the bench at games and may take on added responsibilities. He’s previously been an assistant coach at Jamestown and was on the staff with the Iowa State women’s program.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

