Nebraska women's basketball associate head coach suspended; Scoggin no longer on roster

The Nebraska women's basketball team suspended its associate head coach and removed a starter from its roster Saturday.

On Saturday morning, the Huskers announced Chuck Love had been suspended, citing a "personnel matter." Soon after, Scoggin, the team's best three-point shooter, disappeared from the team's online roster. A spokesperson confirmed that Scoggin is no longer on the team.

The statement said Love has been suspended with pay effective immediately and there will be no additional comment at this time.

Scoggin did not play Thursday at Penn State but traveled with the team and was on the sideline. She had started 51 straight games before Thursday.

Nebraska has three games remaining in the regular season, followed by the Big Ten Tournament. The Huskers are also projected by ESPN to make the NCAA Tournament. The Huskers host Minnesota on Sunday afternoon.

Love, who was not on the bench during the Huskers' loss to Penn State on Thursday, has been with coach Amy Williams at Nebraska all six seasons and 10 years overall. He was promoted to associate head coach last summer.

Williams’ coaching staff has been the same in each of her six seasons at Nebraska. Assistant coaches Tom Goehle, Tandem Mays and Love were each on Williams’ staff at South Dakota and came with her to Lincoln when she became head coach in 2016.

Video coordinator Logan Seiser has been on the bench at games and may take on added responsibilities. He’s previously been an assistant coach at Jamestown and was on the staff with the Iowa State women’s program.

Scoggin no longer playing will more playing time for freshen guard Allison Weidner. Weidner had already seen her role expanded and had been productive.

Against Penn State Weidner started in place of Scoggin. Weidner played 29 minutes and finished with seven points, eight rebounds, six assists, two steals.

“I thought (Weidner) came in and stepped up and did what we expect out of Allison,” Williams said to the Huskers Radio Network. “She rebounded it and gave us a spark in that area. We’re going to continue to lead on her, and to be aggressive offensively and at times really push the pace.”

