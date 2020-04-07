Nebraska women's basketball team adds college transfer to roster

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Nebraska women’s basketball team has added a transfer player to its roster.

Nailah Dillard, who played at Texas Tech this past season, announced on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon that she’ll be joining the Huskers. It was only three days earlier that she announced she was leaving Texas Tech. She may have to sit out the 2020-21 season because of NCAA transfer rules.

Dillard played in 23 of the 29 games for Texas Tech in 2019-20, including two starts. The 5-foot-10 guard averaged 3.6 points per game. She scored a season-high 10 points during an overtime win against Oklahoma in January. Texas Tech finished with an 18-11 record.

Dillard is originally from Sacramento, California, where she earned second-team all-state honors while playing for Inderkrum High School.

Nebraska has had three players -- Leigha Brown, Ashtyn Veerbeek and Kayla Mershon -- leave the program since the season ended last month.

-- Brent C. Wagner

