Nebraska women trying to end road woes with trip to Wisconsin

Nebraska is 1-3 in road games this season, with its only road win coming during the second game of the season against Missouri. Nebraska’s Big Ten road losses have come against Michigan State, Rutgers and Maryland.

Nebraska needed to quickly move forward after a disappointing loss, Husker coach Amy Williams said.

“The message is that we have another opportunity on Saturday and we’ve got to figure out how to take the show on the road and find a way to win away from here,” Williams said. “Everybody that we play from here forward is going to be very hungry.”

This will be the first time this season that Nebraska will be playing an opponent for the second time. Nebraska beat Wisconsin 65-50 on Jan. 9.

Nebraska senior guard Nicea Eliely said the players can only dwell on a loss for a short time.

“But then we have to switch our mindset and stay together, and we just have to take it out on the next team,” Eliely said.

Against Purdue, Nebraska was almost always playing from behind because the it let Purdue score too easily — both at the basket and on jump shots. Purdue was 11-for-14 from the field in the first quarter and led 26-13 going into the second.