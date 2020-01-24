Nebraska women trying to end road woes with trip to Wisconsin

The Nebraska women’s basketball team is a good — but not great — team, and that can lead to a lot of roller coaster moments during the conference season.
Nebraska has certainly experienced that over the past two games. On Sunday, the Huskers rallied from a 13-point, third-quarter deficit to beat Michigan.
But on Wednesday, Nebraska lost 74-68 against Purdue. NU had a horrible start to the game and trailed by 21 points in the second quarter, but later got back into the game and took a late lead with a 17-2 run.
The loss dropped Nebraska to 14-5 overall and 4-4 in the Big Ten.
Purdue, however, finally finished off the Huskers with an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter. For Nebraska it would have been a really good win against a team projected to make the NCAA Tournament.
So after a 3-1 start to the Big Ten season, which included a win against Big Ten co-leader Iowa, Nebraska dropped to 4-4 in the league — good for a four-way tie for sixth place in the Big Ten.
Now Nebraska (14-5) really needs to get a win on the road when it plays Wisconsin at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Madison, Wisconsin. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
Nebraska is 1-3 in road games this season, with its only road win coming during the second game of the season against Missouri. Nebraska’s Big Ten road losses have come against Michigan State, Rutgers and Maryland.
Nebraska needed to quickly move forward after a disappointing loss, Husker coach Amy Williams said.
You have free articles remaining.
“The message is that we have another opportunity on Saturday and we’ve got to figure out how to take the show on the road and find a way to win away from here,” Williams said. “Everybody that we play from here forward is going to be very hungry.”
This will be the first time this season that Nebraska will be playing an opponent for the second time. Nebraska beat Wisconsin 65-50 on Jan. 9.
Nebraska senior guard Nicea Eliely said the players can only dwell on a loss for a short time.
“But then we have to switch our mindset and stay together, and we just have to take it out on the next team,” Eliely said.
Against Purdue, Nebraska was almost always playing from behind because the it let Purdue score too easily — both at the basket and on jump shots. Purdue was 11-for-14 from the field in the first quarter and led 26-13 going into the second.
Purdue’s 76 points was its second-highest total during the league season.
“We let them score and kind of were OK with letting them score in the first quarter, and that’s what put us down,” Eliely said.
In the fourth quarter, Purdue scored on eight consecutive possessions.
Nebraska ranks 10th in the league in Big Ten games in scoring defense, with teams averaging 69.8 points against the Huskers.
“We want to be able to hang our hat on defensive stops and (Purdue) executed plays that we had prepared for, and we knew that they were going to run and we just didn’t guard it the way we wanted to, and they made us pay,” Williams said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.