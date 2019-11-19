It hasn’t been easy, but the Nebraska women’s basketball team has won its first four games of the season for the first time in four years.
Nebraska needed a game-tying three-pointer in the final seconds of regulation to get to overtime against Missouri on Nov. 10. The Huskers needed big runs in the second half — 14-1 against Morgan State (Nov. 14) and 13-2 against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (No. 17) — to pull away in those games.
But any way you do it, a 4-0 record is better than 1-3, which is how the Huskers started last season.
“I think even 4-0, a few of these games have been kind of rough,” said Husker senior guard Nicea Eliely. “So being able to still pull out a win and seeing how well we can be, and how well we will be for the rest of the season, is really exciting.”
The Huskers will try to make it 5-0 on Wednesday, as they welcome in Southern for a 7 p.m. tipoff at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
One of the things that has impressed Nebraska coach Amy Williams is that the team has been forced to win in different ways, such as playing against teams that played a zone defense, and teams that played full-court defense.
“We can make adjustments and still be very dangerous and difficult to defend,” Williams said. “I think that’s been a really quality thing about the schedule up to this point is it's posted a lot of different types of challenges, and different types of games, and we’ve shown an ability to adjust.”
Nebraska has played better in the second half of games after losing so many close games last season, which is a sign of experience, Williams said. Nebraska’s top three scorers — Leigha Brown, Sam Haiby and Ashtyn Veerbeek — are all sophomores who played a lot last season.
“I think right now my only answer for it is just birthdays, and having a little more experience, and having another year of experience and being able to know how to make plays down the stretch and what it takes and to be able to keep your cool and calm,” Williams said. “I think that happens with experience.”
Brown said the players are more comfortable with what they need to do on the court than they were at this time a season ago.
“We lost so many close games last year and we all know what that feels like, and we don’t want that to happen again this year,” Brown said. “So just carrying a different intensity about us. Our depth in the fourth quarter I think definitely shows, and our experience from last year and not wanting to lose close games like that again.”
Nebraska has outscored its opponents 100-73 combined in the fourth quarter and overtime.
One area everybody knows has to get better is offensive rebounding. Nebraska’s opponents have combined to pull down 67 offensive rebounds.
“We continue to give up too many second-chance opportunities, and second-chance points,” Williams said. “So that’s going to be something that we continue to strive for.”