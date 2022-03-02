Nebraska women’s basketball went from 13 wins to 22. Here’s a list of how they did it

By now, you know that the Nebraska women’s basketball team is better than last season.

The Huskers have gone from 13 wins to 22, a ninth-place finish in the Big Ten standings to sixth and from playing in the WNIT to an almost certain spot in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

But first comes the Big Ten Tournament. The Huskers earned a first-round bye and will play Illinois in the second round at about 7:45 p.m. on Thursday.

So why are the Huskers better this season? Here are just some of the reasons.

Jaz Shelley: The point guard has made a huge difference. She played her first two seasons at Oregon. When she came to Nebraska last summer, she was known for giving the Huskers a third player from Australia and for shooting three-pointers (she made 10 in one game for the Ducks). But Shelley has been so much more than a shooter. She’s really flourished with the Huskers and is now maybe one of the top 50 players in college women’s basketball.

Nebraska can play fast now, but Shelley is so smooth and under control and makes such good decisions that it doesn’t seem sped up and lead to lots of turnovers. Shelley is a great passer. She can make long passes for open threes or short passes through traffic in the paint. There have been three games when she’s had at least 10 assists.

Shelley being a three-point threat — her 65 threes lead the team — also spreads out the defense, and leads to better scoring chances for other players. And Shelley can dribble her way into a three-point shot, instead of needing to catch and shoot.

Shelley is the only player in the Big Ten to rank among the top 20 in the league in all five major statistical categories — scoring (17th), rebounding (12th), assists (fifth), steals (seventh) and blocked shots (seventh).

Alexis Markowski: The freshman forward has been a force since joining the starting lineup early in the Big Ten season.

More than center Kate Cain did last season, Markowski will keep working and moving and demanding the ball until she gets it, and then she converts at a high rate. And Markowski is OK — or maybe even likes — if the defense gets physical with her and fouls. Markowski is a skilled and confident free-throw shooter with 93 makes. Cain made just 43 free throws last season.

Markowski can also surprise the defense by making an occasional three-pointer. She’s made 17 while shooting 53%.

Allison Weidner: There have been some seasons when Nebraska didn’t have one great point guard, and now they have a few of them. When Weidner has the ball, she goes hard until she’s stopped, both on fast breaks and from the wing. Weidner isn’t as good as Sam Haiby at finishing at the basket, but she’s getting there.

Steals: Nebraska has 213 steals this season after having 120 last season. Nebraska got a lot of blocked shots last season because of Cain, but blocks don’t usually lead to points. Now Nebraska is getting steals and scoring off them.

Rebounding and defense: In several of the games Nebraska lost last season, if the Huskers had rebounded better they may have won. Now Nebraska is one of the top rebounding teams in the league.

And with Shelley and Markowski, Nebraska is more versatile on defense. Nebraska’s athletic forwards are able to switch on screens and defend guards if needed.

Nebraska leads the Big Ten in opponent field-goal percentage, with opponents shooting just 37%.

Open shots: The Huskers get a lot more open shots this season because the offensive movement is better with Shelley in control. She’s always moving, which leads to open looks for every player. Nebraska’s 17.6 assists per game ranks No. 2 in the league.

Nebraska attacks more on offense this season, and ranks 10th nationally in scoring offense (78.6 per game). That’s about nine more points per game than last season.

And a different player can lead the way each game. Nebraska had had four different players have a game in which they scored at least 23 points — Shelley, Markowski, Weidner and Isabelle Bourne.

