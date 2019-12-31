Nebraska women's basketball team suffers gut-wrenching loss at Michigan State

The Nebraska women’s basketball team stumbled against Michigan State on Tuesday, a gut-wrenching loss both for how the Spartans forced overtime and how the loss halted some of the momentum the Huskers have built over the past two months.
The Spartans forced overtime by making two free throws with 2 seconds left in regulation, and then dominated the Huskers in overtime for a 78-70 victory in East Lansing, Michigan. Nebraska led for most of the game after taking the lead with a 14-2 run late in the first quarter.
Michigan State forced overtime when Tory Ozment made two free throws after she fouled by Nebraska’s Isabelle Bourne in a battle for a loose ball. Bourne had deflected the ball on an out-of-bounds throw-in.
Michigan State led the entire overtime period.
Nebraska (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) saw its six-game winning streak come to an end. It’s difficult to win on the road in the Big Ten for the good-but not-great teams like Nebraska, and the Huskers let a great chance slip away against a Michigan State team that has turned in a lackluster start to the season and was missing two starters due to injury on Tuesday. And this was Nebraska’s only regular-season game against Michigan State this season.
Nia Clouden led Michigan State (8-5, 1-1) with 16 points. Senior point guard Taryn McCutcheon added 15 points, with all of her scoring coming after halftime.
Nebraska led by 10 points early in the third quarter, but then Michigan State got back into the game in the second half when Nebraska didn’t do a good enough job of getting defensive rebounds.
For the game, the Spartans got 22 offensive rebounds and scored 22 second-chance points.
Still, Nebraska had a chance to escape with the win before Michigan State caught a major break on Bourne's foul.
You have free articles remaining.
Before that, Michigan State hadn’t played well in the final 60 seconds of regulation, missing a layup and two other field goals. But Nebraska missed its chances to close the door by missing two free throws in the final 35 seconds of the fourth quarter.
Nebraska missed 10 total free throws, going 16-for-26.
Michigan State was able to reel in many offensive rebounds, giving the Spartans multiple chances to score and keeping the Huskers on defense for long stretches. Michigan State had six more field-goal attempts in the fourth quarter than Nebraska.
Overall, Michigan State outrebounded the Huskers 53-35.
"We gave up 22 offensive rebounds that led to 22 second-chance points," said Nebraska coach Amy Williams in an interview on the Husker Sports Network. "It’s going to be very tough to get a win in the Big Ten, ever, with giving up that many rebounds."
Sam Haiby led Nebraska with 19 points. Haiby was a major factor for Nebraska getting out to a 29-23 halftime lead. She scored 15 points in the first half, making all six of her field-goal attempts, mostly on layups but also a three-pointer. But Haiby only scored four points after the first half as she dealt with leg cramping.
With Haiby not at full-strength, Nebraska’s offense suffered through a few scoring droughts.
“We needed to continue to try to attack, and try to get ourselves going,” Williams said.
Nicea Eliely added 14 points for Nebraska. Nebraska’s leading scorer, Leigha Brown didn’t score until 25 minutes into the game, but still finished with 10 points. Kate Cain had 10 points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots.
Nebraska’s three-point shooting has taken a big hit due to a season-ending injury for Taylor Kissinger, and it showed again on Tuesday when Nebraska was just 2-for-17 on threes.
— Brent C. Wagner