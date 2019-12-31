Nebraska women's basketball team suffers gut-wrenching loss at Michigan State

Nia Clouden led Michigan State (8-5, 1-1) with 16 points. Senior point guard Taryn McCutcheon added 15 points, with all of her scoring coming after halftime.

Nebraska led by 10 points early in the third quarter, but then Michigan State got back into the game in the second half when Nebraska didn’t do a good enough job of getting defensive rebounds.

For the game, the Spartans got 22 offensive rebounds and scored 22 second-chance points.

Still, Nebraska had a chance to escape with the win before Michigan State caught a major break on Bourne's foul.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Before that, Michigan State hadn’t played well in the final 60 seconds of regulation, missing a layup and two other field goals. But Nebraska missed its chances to close the door by missing two free throws in the final 35 seconds of the fourth quarter.

Nebraska missed 10 total free throws, going 16-for-26.

Michigan State was able to reel in many offensive rebounds, giving the Spartans multiple chances to score and keeping the Huskers on defense for long stretches. Michigan State had six more field-goal attempts in the fourth quarter than Nebraska.

Overall, Michigan State outrebounded the Huskers 53-35.