Nebraska women's basketball team hopes meaningful practice attempts lead to better three-point shooting

Senior guard Hannah Whitish leads the Huskers with 62 three-pointers.

How does Whitish feel about the three-point shot in basketball?

“I like the shot a lot, personally," Whitish said. "We work on it a lot.”

Sam Haiby has added 29 three-pointers this season, Leigha Brown has 27 and Ashtyn Veerbeek has 22.

When the players work on shooting outside of practice they put up a lot of threes, but they try to shoot threes like they would during a game.

“Our coaches stress a lot of game-speed shots, because you can stand on the three-point line with nobody in the gym and knock down a shot," Whitish said. "But having somebody in your face and running at you, or coming off of screens, it’s way different.

“A lot of time with our coaches we try to get game-speed shots, so we are running the down screen to a tight curl with a pop. That’s a shot you get in a game. You’re not just going to stand on the three-point line and shoot. You’re going to come off screens and come off ball screens and everything like that. That sets us up for being able to knock them down in a game.”