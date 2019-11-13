The Nebraska women’s basketball team announced a three-player recruiting class on Wednesday afternoon.
The scholarship players are Ruby Porter, a guard from Australia, and forward Annika Stewart from Minneapolis. Also joining the team as a walk-on is Whitney Brown, who attends Northwest High School in Grand Island.
"It's a very exciting day for our program, as we add a recruiting class that fits our needs on the court and our Husker family as a whole," said coach Amy Williams in a news release. "We are excited about the potential this group brings, and we are looking forward to helping them build a great list of accomplishments in the future here at Nebraska."
Porter, a 5-foot-10 guard from Adelaide, Australia, became the first signee across any of Nebraska's sports during the signing period. She completed her paperwork shortly after 7 a.m. in her local time in Australia, which was late-afternoon Tuesday in Nebraska. Porter said she chose Nebraska over LSU because of the Husker program's family atmosphere.
Stewart is expected to provide the Huskers with a versatile forward who brings a strong post game and the ability to shoot the three. Stewart averaged 12.2 points and 7.0 rebounds as a junior for 26-3 Wayzata, while earning all-conference honors.
Brown averaged 16.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.9 steals per game in leading Northwest to the 2019 Class B state championship.
