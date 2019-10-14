{{featured_button_text}}
The Nebraska women’s basketball team will be adding a second player from Australia to its roster for next season.

Ruby Porter from Adelaide, Australia, recently announced her commitment to play for the Huskers on Twitter. She’s a 5-foot-10 guard who is one of the top college prospects in Australia. She’s played with the Australian national team, and recently was on a three-on-three team that won the championship at the under-18 Asia Cup.

Husker freshman forward Isabelle Bourne is also from Australia.

