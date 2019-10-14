The Nebraska women’s basketball team will be adding a second player from Australia to its roster for next season.
Ruby Porter from Adelaide, Australia, recently announced her commitment to play for the Huskers on Twitter. She’s a 5-foot-10 guard who is one of the top college prospects in Australia. She’s played with the Australian national team, and recently was on a three-on-three team that won the championship at the under-18 Asia Cup.
Husker freshman forward Isabelle Bourne is also from Australia.
You have free articles remaining.
I’m super excited to announced my verbal commitment to the University of Nebraska. I would like to thank my family, in particular, my friends and all my coaches for their support through this journey!— Ruby (@rubyjporter) October 14, 2019
i cannot wait to be a Husker in 2020 ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/p1tdtAaZ4x