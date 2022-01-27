 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska women return from pause in big way, end three-game skid by trouncing Badgers

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 1.27

Nebraska's Sam Haiby attempts a layup against Wisconsin on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star

The Nebraska women’s basketball team started a four-game home stand with an easy 77-44 win against Wisconsin on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Alexis Markowski scored 15 points and had seven rebounds to lead the Huskers, and she started off hot by scoring seven of Nebraska’s first nine points of the game. In five games since joining the starting lineup, the freshman forward from Lincoln Pius X has scored in double-figures each time.

After a great start to the season, Nebraska (14-4, 3-4 Big Ten) had lost its previous three games. Nebraska now will try to make a move back up the Big Ten standings during a stretch of four straight games against teams below the Huskers in the standings.

Nebraska had gone 10 days between games after having to postpone two games due to COVID-19 cases for the Huskers.

Sam Haiby and Jaz Shelley were able to return to the starting lineup after missing Nebraska’s previous game.

Haiby scored 11 points. Shelley had a great game going before she even scored a basket, racking up nine assists through three quarters. She finished with five points, nine assists and nine rebounds.

Regular starter Isabelle Bourne wasn’t in the starting lineup but entered the game early in the first quarter.

Nebraska took control with a 14-0 run over four minutes in the first quarter for a 17-4 lead. Nebraska made 6 of 8 shots during the stretch, while the Badgers missed eight straight.

Wisconsin (5-14, 2-7 Big Ten) has struggled on offense under first-year head coach Marisa Moseley, and is averaging just 58 points per game.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

