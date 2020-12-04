 Skip to main content
Nebraska women open season with commanding victory vs. Oral Roberts
Oral Roberts vs. Nebraska, 12.4

Nebraska’s Kate Cain splits the Oral Roberts defense in the first half Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska won 90-61 in the season opener.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Sophomore guard Trinity Brady scored a career-high 15 points — and made all the three-pointers she attempted — to help lead the Nebraska women’s basketball team to a 90-61 season-opening victory against Oral Roberts on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska has only five returning players, but it got good contributions from each.

Kate Cain had 14 points and 11 rebounds, Isabelle Bourne 14 points and nine rebounds, and Sam Haiby 14 points and seven assists.

Freshman forward Annika Stewart with 12 points gave Nebraska a fifth player in double-figure scoring.

The game was tied at 23 after the first quarter before Nebraska outscored Oral Roberts by 10 points in the second quarter for a 45-35 halftime lead.

Bourne was a key part of Nebraska’s run in the second quarter, with nine points on 4-of-6 shooting.

The start of Nebraska’s season was delayed about nine days due to COVID-19 problems within the program. The Huskers were playing a game for the first time in about nine months.

Nebraska’s starters were four returning players — Haiby, Brady, Bourne and Cain — and junior college transfer Ashley Scoggin.

Nebraska’s next game is Sunday against Idaho State.

Download PDF Box: Nebraska 90 Oral Roberts 61

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

WOMEN'S HOOPS FRIDAY

Nebraska 90, Oral Roberts 61

